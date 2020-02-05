Nancy reacts to tearing up SOTU as Dems prove once again they are the haters

Speaker Pelosi added a snide comment to her vile performance at the end of yesterday’s speech. Within seconds of the President ending his State of the Union, she bolted out of her seat and started ripping up his speech for all the world to see. She also refused to introduce him with the usual honorifics.

Her reason for tearing up the speech was “because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020

Trending on far-left Twitter this morning: #NancyPelosiIsADisgrace, #NancytheRipper, #PettyPelosi, #PelosiMeltdown. Within minutes, the leftists got the following to trend (they send memos to MoveOn and groups such as that): #NancyPelosiROCKS, #MadamSpeaker.

The President’s speech was a unifying one and it was a positive speech, yet she made it into something it wasn’t.

The Florida GOP tweeted: “While President Donald Trump delivered a unifying speech for all Americans, Speaker Pelosi devolved to immature and divisive actions by ripping up the SOTU speech, which included the names of people who have died and served our country.”

Democrats regularly declare we must restore dignity and honor to the White House and then they behave in a petty, childish manner, smirking, mocking, pointing, and getting on their phones during the SOTU. They walked out before the President honored our military men and women.

Hateful Democrats protested during the speech.

The Democrat Party — the Hate America First Partyhttps://t.co/ffEeEbj98s — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 5, 2020

Look at the reaction from the women in white – far-left Democrat women — who apparently aren’t happy all these minority groups are succeeding.

“Unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanic Americans & Asian Americans reached lowest levels in history… Unemployment rate for women lowest level in almost 70 yrs. Last year women filled 72% of all new jobs added.” – @realDonaldTrump No applause from Democrats#SOTU pic.twitter.com/srYl1CZLpm — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 5, 2020

When a 4th-grade child was awarded a scholarship, these haters remained seated.

Another stunning but unsurprising moment from Democrats during the #SOTU. Democrats remain seated as President Trump awards an “opportunity scholarship” to 4th grader pic.twitter.com/BdTa4B64a5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2020



All of this makes them look like the party of hate. These people probably lost some Independents and Democrats last night.

Kathleen, a Democrat in California, says it is “outrageous” that Democrats refused to applaud when President Trump talked about good things for America in the #SOTU. “They looked like they hated our country…Our Democratic Party has been stolen from us by a bunch of communists” pic.twitter.com/A2CQgzGmCl — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 5, 2020

I really think having the Democrats all wear white is not a great idea: #StateOfTheUnion #SOTU pic.twitter.com/X49j7bqbId — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) February 5, 2020