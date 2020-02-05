Pelosi Tore Up the President’s Speech Behind Him on Air

Within seconds of the President ending his speech, Speaker Pelosi bolted out of her seat and began tearing up the President’s speech behind him and then tossing it aside with a look of disdain. She did it on air since it was a planned performance.

Throughout the speech, she smirked, sneered, and frowned with a few exceptions. She didn’t appear happy when a 4th-grade minority child was awarded a scholarship or when a minority homeless man and former drug addict was honored for turning his life completely around. Nor did she care about the title of ‘Brigadier General’ awarded to the 100-year-old Tuskegee airman.

Pelosi dishonored everyone in attendance, including herself, but especially the people who were honored last night.

Pelosi is so full of hate.

At the beginning of the event, as the President walked in, she denied him the usual welcome of calling it a high honor. Instead, she just mentioned his name and title. As he handed her his speech, he ignored her hand for the usual handshake.

THE PERFORMANCE FROM SEVERAL ANGLES

Unbelievable. Nancy Pelosi just ripped up @realDonaldTrump’s speech. A speech praising all Americans, our brave soldiers, a Tuskegee Airman, a child who lost his father, an angel family, historic unemployment… and she ripped it up after Trump said “God Bless America.” Evil. pic.twitter.com/gf2GKAcB0b — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 5, 2020