Nancy tears into a reporter for asking if they made a ‘mistake’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blew up at a reporter during her weekly press briefing Friday, ripping mad that a reporter might remotely suggest her decision to block any CoVID relief package was a mistake.

She told the reporter he’s not allowed to use the word ‘mistake’ if he wants an answer.

“Was it a mistake not to have a vote months ago?” asked the journalist.

“Let me tell you something. Don’t characterize what we did before as a mistake as a preface to your question if you want an answer. That was not a mistake. It was a decision, and it’s taken us to a place where we can do the right thing!” yelled Pelosi. “That’s it. I’m very proud of where we are… People need food on the table!”

The authoritarian Nancy took control of the question and the answer just in case any reporter gets the idea s/he can actually act like journalists.

The food, by the way, as she wanted, went to NASA, the USPS, the Kennedy Space Center, and so on.

Watch:

Remember this video every day that you still don’t have a stimulus check pic.twitter.com/bVhzgNfkGW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2020