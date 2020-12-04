Joe’s ready to make up a disease and resign

Lawrence Jones of Fox Nation pointed out that there are good reasons why Joe Biden doesn’t do interviews and remains in his basement most of the time. Joe himself actually said he’s going to make up a disease and resign.

“This is why he doesn’t do interviews because he is so incoherent; this is why they kept him in the basement for the majority of the campaign,” Jones told “Fox & Friends,” reacting to a statement by Biden in which he appeared to joke about resigning.

He said Joe campaigned as ‘moderate,’ and she campaigned as a ‘progressive.’ “She disagrees with him on virtually every single issue,” Jones said.

He added that there would be conflicts.

We disagree with Jones on the potential conflicts. He will do whatever she wants. That’s clear from the advisers and other staffers he has picked out so far – all are far-left.

Meanwhile, CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Don Lemon appeared giddy after Tapper wrapped up his exclusive interview with Biden and Harris, their first joint sit-down since the 2020 presidential election.

All the questions were softballs. There was one in which he asked about family scandals, but it went nowhere.

Toward the end of the prime-time special, Lemon provided some commentary of Tapper’s sit-down, showering Biden with praise over what he described as a “normal” and “sane” interview.

In the least, Harris will have to do the interviews. We can’t find the full interview anywhere, but it’s obvious Joe is out of it. Harris will be in charge. She was the Obamas’ pick.

HE’LL RESIGN IF THERE IS A CONFLICT

Watch his crazy answer about making up a disease and resigning:

Last night on CNN Joe Biden gave a bizarre answer to a question about what he would do if he got in a disagreement with Kamala. He said he would “develop some disease and say I have to resign.” Who even talks like that? Here’s my reaction on @Newsmax pic.twitter.com/DnfatqOvDS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 4, 2020