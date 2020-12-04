Trump team: They got a Dominion machine that flipped votes

Yesterday it was reported on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Real America’s voice that someone testifying for the Trump team got hold of one of the Dominion voting machines from Ware county in Georgia. After forensically analyzing it, the experts found that 37 votes in this small county were switched from Trump to Biden.

Reporter John Fredericks says that a man named Garland Fabarino analyzed the machine and would testify to this in court.

As Bannon said, even though it’s only 37 votes in this small county, it proves it can and has been done — if this is all true.

Fredericks believes that the “gig is up now” and this whole thing is like a “house of cards.”

Go to 52:30: