President accuses media of pushing quarantine to hurt his re-election

President Trump on Wednesday accused the media of pushing the quarantine to hamper the economy and harm his reelection chances.

He tweeted, “The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success,” Trump tweeted without citing specific outlets or evidence. “The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!

The President knows that everything he says and does is used against him by the media.

The governors of liberal-leftist states are issuing the quarantines and are talking about keeping them going for months. It has the potential to destroy the middle class. Do they care? Is this what they want?

We won’t know if the President is correct in his accusation until this virus slows down. Right now we don’t have a handle on it in terms of numbers.

It is a serious illness, but when the President said he hopes we will get back to business by Easter, the media torched him for it. They lied and claimed he was going to go against the experts’ opinions and open up the government. The media actually accused the President of being willing to kill a million Americans to get back to business. He never said he would go against the advice of experts, only that he hoped they could get back to business.

In any case, it’s governors who issue and end quarantines, not the President.

The President has reason to suspect the motives of the press. They don’t want to be called the enemy of the people but then they act like the enemy.