Nancy’s wonderful people! Guatemalan cartel busted

Homeland Security agents and Guatemalan authorities busted a significant smuggling organization Wednesday, arresting nine people who were involved in transporting thousands of illegal immigrants from across the globe through Latin America and into the U.S., The Washington Times reported.

THE US IS AIDING AND ABETTING TRANSNATIONAL CRIME

That’s great, but according to Prensalibre that comes down to 800 migrants a year for a value of $10 million dollars. There are two important points to make here. First, 4,000 to 5,000 are now pouring into the U.S. on some days, and 800 migrants a year truly is a drop in the bucket. Second, you can see the money the cartels are making on 5,000 migrants in a day if 800 a year is worth $10 million dollars.

Prensalibre writes: “According to the MP, the criminal structure would have mobilized about 800 migrants per year through Guatemalan territory and would have obtained illicit profits of up to US $ 10 million.”

The open borders Democrats are facilitating serious crime in this country and many of these transnational criminals live among us.

Thank a Democrat or a RINO.

They’re coming from Cuba, South America, Somalia, Pakistan…

Authorities dubbed the Guatemalan operation the Merida organization, after Lidia Fausta Merida-Lopez, the ringleader. The organization facilitated the smuggling of people from Guatemala, elsewhere in Central America and South America, Cuba, and even from terrorist-connected countries such as Somalia and Pakistan.

“They’ve moved thousands of people,” the official said. “They’re diverse, they’re connected and linked to narcotics smuggling organizations, they’re truly a transnational criminal organization.”

DHS IS TRYING TO STOP THEM IN GUATEMALA

Guatemala and the U.S. have signed an agreement to fight drug and human trafficking. We supply training, information sharing, and support.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is working on this approach with Guatemala since Mexico is not a trustworthy partner.

“You’ve got to come through Guatemala, so if we can create a border security situation that’s more robust on the Guatemalan border with Honduras, the Guatemalan border with El Salvador … that’s going to disrupt this cycle,” Mr. McAleenan said.

McAleenan said Homeland Security has been looking into the Merida organization since January and found it was moving “special interest aliens [those are aliens from bad places generally].”

THERE’S TOO MUCH MONEY INVOLVED

The organization would charge up to $3,500 to smuggle a child into the U.S. and up to $12,500 for adults, depending on where in the U.S. the wanted to reach, and the mode of transportation it took to get them there.

The best way to stop this invasion, and it is an invasion, is for the open borders Democrats to allow laws closing loopholes. They won’t do that because these are the people who will give them their permanent progressive electoral majority. If the President tries to move on it, leftist judges stop him.

The only answer is to close the border.

NANCY SAYS THEY ARE “GOD’S CREATURES” AND “THERE’S DIVINITY IN EVERY ONE

Nancy Pelosi, who says border walls are “immoral,” is lying and cheating to allow this invasion. She doesn’t care that it is ruining the United States because she wants the socialist USA and total power in the hands of one party.

Remember Her Lie About the President Calling Illegal Aliens “Animals?”

Both she and Chuck Schumer said they are like our ancestors.

The President Was Referring to MS-13 and Similar Foreign Gangs