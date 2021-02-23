Naomi Wolf’s grim warning will wake up the most apathetic Americans









This video is very important! Author, former Democrat adviser, and woman of the Left is sounding the alarm about the imminent loss of our freedoms if we don’t take action.

We are at step 10.

Naomi Wolf warns that we are entering a police state. As one who has explored the hard left ideologies and written a book about it, she found there are ten steps every tyrant takes before there is no alternative. We are at step 10. There is only a small window in which people can fight back.

This is creeping tyranny. We have lived through terrible diseases and wars, but never have we locked down for months and months.

It is a great segment from the liberal, feminist author and former Bill Clinton advisor.

This is quite the interview:

