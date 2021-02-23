‘Lab coat tyrant’ tells vaccinated people not to dine indoors or go to theaters









Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease bureaucrat, now says that even if you are vaccinated, you shouldn’t dine indoors or go to movie theaters.

What?

So, why the Hell am I taking a chance with that vaccine? Bill Gates is running around saying we might need a third shot and more. I don’t want a vaccine every few months so I can stay locked in my house.

Hey, Fauci, I will eat with whomever I want whenever I want.

The award-winning Fauci appears to be exploiting this crisis for some personal or political reason or both.

As Lisa Boothe writes, “He has no regard for the businesses destroyed, lives taken from suicide, or the children who have fallen behind in school. But hey, did you see that TV interview he did the other day?” She included the hashtag, FireFauci!

Tony is also pushing double masking into 2022. Buck Sexton writes, “Never forget that the single person who was the most devastating to the cause of public faith in mass masking was in fact Dr. Fauci himself, but somehow the Lockdown Authoritarians give him a total pass for that. The little lab coat tyrant is too useful for their power grab.”

Remember: his job is to fight the Covid outbreak. He has no responsibility for children’s mental health or education. The economy is someone else’s problem. So are missed cancer screenings, suicides and other collateral damage from lockdowns etc. https://t.co/dbSmCZpXkO — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 23, 2021

The man is full of it:

Related