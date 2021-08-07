Napoleon Fauci says a ‘flood’ of mandates are coming

















Totalitarian Dr. Fauci said there will be a ’flood’ of mandates once the FDA approves the COV vaccine.

“Organizations, enterprises, universities, colleges that have been reluctant to mandate at the local level will feel much more confident,” Fauci told USA Today.

“They can say, ‘If you want to come to this college or this university, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” he added. “If you want to work in this plant, you have to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this enterprise, you’ve got to get vaccinated. If you want to work in this hospital, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

Is this the kind of society you want to live in? Wait until Democrats have permanent control.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: A flood of COVID vaccine mandates to follow FDA full approval https://t.co/i0zd0ARfg0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 7, 2021

