Nashville mayor’s office lies about COV #s to keep bars/restaurants closed

The Nashville Democratic mayor’s officials lied to the public about the numbers of new COVID cases that originated in bars and restaurants to keep the businesses closed.

Emails showed they kept the information about how low the cases were for their own ends.

Contract tracing found on June 30th that only 22 cases from bars and restaurants.

There are emails to prove it, Fox 17 reported.

THE EMAILS

Leslie Waller from the health department asks in an email, “This isn’t going to be publicly released, right? Just info for Mayor’s Office?”

“Correct, not for public consumption,” writes senior advisor Benjamin Eagles.

A month later, the health department was asked point-blank about the rumor there are only 80 cases traced to bars and restaurants.

Tennessee Lookout reporter Nate Rau asks, “The figure you gave of ‘more than 80’ does lead to a natural question: If there have been over 20,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Davidson and only 80 or so are traced to restaurants and bars, doesn’t that mean restaurants and bars aren’t a very big problem?”

Health department official Brian Todd asked five health department officials, “Please advise how you recommend I respond.”

The name at the top of the response is clipped off but you may find the answer unacceptable.

“My two cents. We have certainly refused to give counts per bar because those numbers are low per site.”

“We could still release the total though, and then a response to the over 80 could be because that number is increasing all the time and we don’t want to say a specific number.”

Awful liars.

The emails are confirmed.

