Minneapolis officials voted to abolish police & now want to know where they are

Violent, out of control Minneapolis is the gold standard for a Democrat USA! After George Floyd was killed, the Minneapolis City Council voted to abolish the police. They had a bizarre notion of replacing the police with social worker types for some initial calls, including domestic calls that we know can be very dangerous.

The next thing I’m going to say would be funny if it wasn’t so disturbing. The same city council wants to know where the police are. They are desperate for help.

The crime wave is much worse than it was and it was bad.

Comprised mostly of democrats, the city council decided back in June to listen to protesters and anti-police instigators and give in to their outrageous demands of dismantling the police department.

According to Minnesota Public Radio, “The number of reported violent crimes, like assaults, robberies, and homicides are up compared to 2019, according to MPD crime data. More people have been killed in the city in the first nine months of 2020 than were slain in all of last year. Property crimes, like burglaries and auto thefts, are also up. Incidents of arson have increased 55 percent over the total at this point in 2019.”

Instead of demanding law and order, the council members decided the criminals were really victims and the police department is systemically racist.

Now they are confused as to where the police are.

NOW THEY WANT TO KNOW WHERE THE POLICE ARE

Councilman Jamal Osman told MPR, “Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police? That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen.”

It isn’t just that they want to abolish them, they won’t let them do the job now.

There was a city council meeting Tuesday with the police chief.

Several city council members told police chief Medaria Arradondo at the meeting that their constituents were concerned about increased criminal activity.

City council members Lisa Bender, Steve Fletcher, and Andrew Johnson led the meeting and all three voted on June 12 to abolish the police department in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The trio also took part in an abolish the police protest on June 7.

They decried the increase in crimes and wanted answers from the police chief. They can’t understand it.

It recently got to the point in Minneapolis that the MPD warned residents to willingly give up their belongings to criminals or they could die. The police can no longer protect them, they explained.

Ignoring the looting and riots, the city council declared racism a public health emergency.

The real emergency is violence.

17-YEAR-OLD REPUBLICAN MURDERED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

A 17-year-old Republican volunteer for Ilhan Omar’s Republican opponent was shot dead in broad daylight this week. Patrick Henry was shot and killed Monday afternoon and was the 59th murder victim in Minneapolis this year. Another campaign worker was shot but survived.

The media is ignoring the story.

The Principal of his school said the whole city is out of control.

“I know for me I am so absolutely, 100% over it. For those of you who do not know what is happening in the city of Minneapolis, let me help you understand. So we literally are in a city right now that is completely and entirely out of control. I have to absolutely just say it,” said North Community High School Principal Mauri Friestleben.

