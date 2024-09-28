Prime Minister Netanyahu: “The UN Is a House of Darkness”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the UN today. The room was mostly empty. Many left before he finished. They’re nasty people.

He slammed the UN to their faces for their rabid anti-Semitism.

“For the Palestinians, this UN house of darkness is home court. They know that in this swamp of antisemitic bile, there’s an automatic majority willing to demonize the Jewish State on anything. In this anti-Israel flat-earth society.”

