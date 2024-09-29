The Scary Climate Story of the Hypocritical Globalists

The artificial computer scary Climate story is used to socially engineer the world.

In the next clip, Dr. Willie Wei-Hock Soon joins Tucker for an “Encounter.” Soon is a Malaysian astrophysicist and aerospace engineer. He was a part-time researcher at the Solar and Stellar Physics Division of the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard and Smithsonian.

The full clip follows. Remember that Kerry, Gore, and Gates (a depopulation activist) are not scientists. They have memorized some scientific facts or non-facts. All call for a one-world government.

Stay with the clip until you listen to Dr. Reiner Fuelmich. Must Watch:

John Kerry, Al Gore, Bill Gates are all part of the global criminal organization of the World Economic Forum led by Klaus Schwab whose father worked for the Nazis.

The full video:

If fossil fuels come from fossils, why have scientists found them on one of Saturn's moons? A lot of what you've heard about energy is false. Dr. Willie Soon explains.

(14:27) Global Warming Throughout History

Tucker Carlson

Get ready to eat fake or lab meat and insects, have expiry money, not own anything, have few changes of clothes, never travel 15 minutes beyond your home as they did in Eastern Germany, and be diminished as “useless people.” If the globalists succeed, also be prepared to be fed to the meat grinder in their wars.