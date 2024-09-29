The Scary Climate Story of the Hypocritical Globalists

By
M DOWLING
-
1
87

The artificial computer scary Climate story is used to socially engineer the world.
In the next clip, Dr. Willie Wei-Hock Soon joins Tucker for an “Encounter.” Soon is a Malaysian astrophysicist and aerospace engineer. He was a part-time researcher at the Solar and Stellar Physics Division of the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard and Smithsonian.

The full clip follows. Remember that Kerry, Gore, and Gates (a depopulation activist) are not scientists. They have memorized some scientific facts or non-facts. All call for a one-world government.

Stay with the clip until you listen to Dr. Reiner Fuelmich. Must Watch:

The full video:

Get ready to eat fake or lab meat and insects, have expiry money, not own anything, have few changes of clothes, never travel 15 minutes beyond your home as they did in Eastern Germany, and be diminished as “useless people.” If the globalists succeed, also be prepared to be fed to the meat grinder in their wars.


