Nasty Dem Rep. Suggests Sec. Hegseth Was Drunk During Houthi Chat

By
M Dowling
-
1
28

Disgusting. Rep. Jimmy Gomez suggested Sec. Hegseth was drunk when he engaged in the Signal chat. He asked DNI Gabbard and then CIA chief Ratcliffe, “Was Pete Hegseth drunk while planning the Houthi attack? We need to know if his performance is compromised.”

Gomez wouldn’t let CIA Chief Ratcliffe answer the question, he just wanted to put the smear out in public. Ratcliffe still got some comments in.

This is who Democrats are now. They don’t bother sounding intelligent.


1 Comment
