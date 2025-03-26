FBI Agent Who Accused OANN of Russian Collusion Arrested Trying to Flee the Country

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Agent Jonathan Buma accused One American News Network of being in bed with Russia only five years ago when they authenticated the Hunter Biden laptop. He was arrested Monday at a departure gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as he was waiting to board an international flight, court records said.

Buma faces charges of illegally disclosing classified information through a prospective tell-all book about his career. He detailed aspects of an FBI investigation into an unnamed foreign country’s efforts to develop weapons of mass destruction.

Federal prosecutors allege Buma systematically harvested confidential materials from the bureau’s internal systems, printing approximately 130 files clearly marked with security warnings in October 2023 before going on leave.

An attorney representing Buma did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

According to the filing, Buma has made statements to news media, various government agencies, and Congress regarding how the FBI was handling certain investigations.

Buma worked for the FBI for fifteen years and became a whistleblower. He raised concerns about Rudy Giuliani. He alleged the former New York City mayor was compromised in a Russian counter-influence operation.

He is released on bail.

The media has mentioned what country he was heading for. He seems a little paranoid. This interview is from last year.


