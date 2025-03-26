Appeals Court Sides with Boasberg on Deportation of Gang Members

Bad news out today is an Appeals Court blocked the administration from deporting monster gang members under the Alien Enemies Act. The good news is President Trump can appeal to the Supreme Court. We can’t trust them but it is out best chance.

A federal appellate court declined to issue a stay on a lower court’s orders in a suit challenging the Trump administration’s authority to deport Venezuelan nationals via a 1798 wartime law.

In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, a three-judge panel sided with the plaintiffs in the suit, further blocking the Trump administration’s ability to move forward with its deportation agenda.

Judges Karen Henderson, Patricia Millett and Justin Walker of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals presided over Monday’s oral arguments, which they agreed to hear last week on an expedited basis.

The back-and-forth Monday was dominated primarily by Millett, an Obama appointee, who seemed to be clearly on the plaintiffs’ side.

In a concurring opinion of the ruling, Henderson, a Bush appointee, said: “At this early stage, the government has yet to show a likelihood of success on the merits. The equities favor the plaintiffs. And the district court entered the TROs for a quintessentially valid purpose: to protect its remedial authority long enough to consider the parties’ arguments.

The judges now control our immigration policy and since they are Democrats, they love vicious gang members.

The Trump admin can now go to the US Supreme Court for emergency relief and seek to have deportations under the Alien Enemies Act resume. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 26, 2025

