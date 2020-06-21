Non-threatening Rayshard Brooks gave Officer Brosnan a concussion

The attorney for Atlanta Police Officer Devin Brosnan said that as Rayshard Brooks fought with police when they tried to arrest him — for cause based on the sobriety test — he grabbed Brosnan’s Taser, shot him, and Brosnan sustained a concussion when he fell.

BROOKS PRESENTED NO THREAT

In the video, it’s clear Officer Brosnan is struggling and holding his head. That left Officer Garret Rolfe to pursue.

Former officer Rolfe pursued and Brooks turned back, firing his Taser at him. Rolfe dropped his Taser, grabbed his gun, and shot him twice.

Officer Rolfe is facing charges of murder and ten other charges. Officer Brosnan is facing three felony charges.

Howard boasted that Officer Brosnan had turned state’s witness to testify against former Officer Rolfe and implied the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) had blessed the charges.

As it happens, neither of those statements are true. Howard also claimed Officer Rolfe kicked the suspect but won’t show anyone the video, just a blurry still that could mean anything. Reportedly, the officer denies it.

Howard said Brooks presented no threat:

DA Paul Howard: “We’ve concluded at the time Brooks was shot that he did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical to the officer… Brooks [fired] a taser [at the cop]” He charged a cop on 06/02 “for pointing a taser” since “a taser is considered a deadly weapon” pic.twitter.com/mGMXh7RGtX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2020

How could they let this violent, inebriated man get away? Why didn’t Howard mention the concussion? It must have slipped his mind. And where is the autopsy of Rayshard? Why are they hiding it?

TASER IS NOT A DEADLY WEAPON, NO, WAIT, IT IS A DEADLY WEAPON

When Howard announced the charges, he said a Taser is not a deadly weapon, but two weeks before when he was firing other cops for using it, he said it was a deadly weapon.

Two weeks ago, the DA in Atlanta who’s currently charging Officer Garrett Rolfe in the Rayshard Brooks case charged police officers with aggravated assault for using a taser on protesters. “A taser is considered a deadly weapon under Georgia law” pic.twitter.com/ZQfsjllEQS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 17, 2020

Howard is currently under investigation for financial fraud and sexual harassment.