Nathan Wade Met with Biden-Harris White House During RICO Prosecution

Fani Willis’s special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, who also happens to be her lover, admitted he met with the Biden-Harris White House on at least two occasions during the prosecution of President Trump in the Georgia RICO case.

BREAKING: The White House likely colluded with Nathan Wade on the case against Trump. According to the transcripts released he had a conference with White House counsel on: – May 23rd, 2022

– May 23rd, 2022
– November 18th, 2022

He couldn’t recall anything about the meetings.

January Report

In the spring of 2022, Georgia prosecutors investigating Donald Trump over his actions related to the 2020 election received assistance from the House January 6 select committee.

In mid-April of 2022, Committee staff met with attorneys working on the case in Fulton County for DA Fani Willis. It was as she prepared to convene a special grand jury probe. During this investigation, she hired her lover, Nathan Wade. Wade had met twice with the White House counsel.

According to Politico, the Jan. 6 committee attorneys allowed the DA’s team to review a ‘limited set of evidence’ they had gathered.

The contacts between the committee and Willis’ team also helped prosecutors prepare for interviews with key witnesses.

Two former committee officials described the coordination between Willis’s team and the J6 committee on condition of anonymity as per new court filings in Willis’s case against Trump and 14 co-defendants for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Over the next few months, committee staff also had a series of phone calls with Willis’ team. They answered the prosecutors’ questions and shared insight on Trump’s allegedly false electors and efforts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find legitimate votes.

The J6 committee helped Willis’ team at its inception while also rejecting DOJ requests for material in a separate criminal probe of Trump’s actions surrounding the 2020 election. The panel feared federal prosecutors might have been required to disclose the committee’s evidence in ongoing criminal cases related to January 6th.

Additionally, the Willis racketeering case mirrors the Jack Smith D.C. case.

The White House, Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Nathan Wade, and the J6 panel appear to have colluded in the case of Donald Trump and his co-defendants.