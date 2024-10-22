Harris & Cheney at a Town Hall Where No One Can Ask A Question

Kamala Harris is at a town hall with Liz Cheney, which Maria Shriver is hosting. The alleged town hall doesn’t allow engagement with the audience, and Shriver said the questions are pre-determined.

Cheney is trying to help Harris get moderate Republicans to vote for the two communists.

Before their joint appearance in Michigan, Ms. Cheney told a crowd in Malvern, Pa., that Republican laws to limit abortion access since the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade had gone too far.

Cheney said her party had undergone a “dangerous embrace of tyrants” during the Trump years.

“For anybody who is a Republican who is thinking that you know, they might vote for Donald Trump because of national security policy, I ask you, please, please study his national security policy,” Ms. Cheney said. “Not only is it not Republican, it’s dangerous.”

In effect, Ms. Cheney told Republican women that they could back Ms. Harris with a clean conscience.

She’s supporting Harris’s candidacy, and Harris will get us into World War III.

Cheney will do anything to keep the wars going. Now, all they need to do is bring out Dick.

Harris keeps saying Cheney is courageous. She’s not—Cheney’s crazy.

Kamala is offering the economic policies of Karl Marx, the immigration policies of AOC and the foreign policies of Dick Cheney. https://t.co/OZQ1EqicDm — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 21, 2024

As for Harris’s abortion policy, it is the most extreme in the world.

Kamala’s proposed abortion bill:

Abolish: all state regulations, any ban on partial-birth abortion, all safety regulations, all parental notification requirements, all conscious rights, all religious carve-outs, and require taxpayers to fund abortions.