Walz Very Disrespectfully Let Rioters Burn McDonald’s Down

Tim Walz lied on The View and claimed Kamala Harris worked at McDonald’s even though they found no evidence she did. Tampon Tim also said that Trump going to work at McDonald’s and was disrespectful to McDonald’s workers.

“Vice President Harris and I grew up middle class, we understand that. She actually worked at a McDonald’s. She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture. His policies are the ones that undermine those very workers that were in that McDonald’s.

That’s a stretch. They looked like they had fun. We’d like to see evidence for his allegation. It seems far more disrespectful to offer $750 to hurricane victims while giving billions to Ukraine.

They couldn’t find any record of Kamala working at McDonald’s, but they don’t have complete records. She caught a break.

Walz on The View: Trump going to work at a McDonald’s was disrespectful to McDonald’s workers. pic.twitter.com/2ZMB9MrNNI — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 21, 2024

Letting McDonald’s burn down in Minneapolis during the Floyd riots was very disrespectful to McDonald’s and the workers. It wasn’t just McDonald’s; it was an entire block and the police station.

Walz “Trump disrespected McDonald.”s Here’s what he thinks of McDonalds as it burns in Minneapolis. His wife smelling the fumes and getting a tingle down her legs. @KamalaHQLies @TrumpWarRoom @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/bKb3LVSUMh — ColonelMAGAMark (@ColonelMark4) October 21, 2024

Walz let Minneapolis burn. Walz’s wife opened the windows so she could smell the tires burning.

BREAKING: rioters are now destroying McDonald’s Police are standing down Workers are seen exiting the building pic.twitter.com/UJZ2hyd6a6 — E (@ElijahSchaffer) May 30, 2020

Walz made the following dumb comment in August, and it came true. What are the chances?

“Can you simply picture Donald Trump working at a McDonald’s, trying to make a McFlurry or something? He couldn’t run that damn McFlurry machine if it cost him anything.” — Tim Walz AFSCME 8-13-2024 pic.twitter.com/K25EqbTy27 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 14, 2024

He also brazenly lied about his stance on guns. it’s well known that Kamala wants to an commonly owned, semi-automatic firearms.

Tim Walz claims there’s “not a single thing” he and Kamala Harris are proposing that “takes away your right to own that firearm, to have it in your possession.” That’s a LIE. They’ve actively pushed for a ban on commonly owned, semi-automatic firearms. pic.twitter.com/pBparUdx0l — NRA (@NRA) October 21, 2024