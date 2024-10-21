Walz Very Disrespectfully Let Rioters Burn McDonald’s Down

Tim Walz lied on The View and claimed Kamala Harris worked at McDonald’s even though they found no evidence she did. Tampon Tim also said that Trump going to work at McDonald’s and was disrespectful to McDonald’s workers.

“Vice President Harris and I grew up middle class, we understand that. She actually worked at a McDonald’s. She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture. His policies are the ones that undermine those very workers that were in that McDonald’s.

That’s a stretch. They looked like they had fun. We’d like to see evidence for his allegation. It seems far more disrespectful to offer $750 to hurricane victims while giving billions to Ukraine.

They couldn’t find any record of Kamala working at McDonald’s, but they don’t have complete records. She caught a break.

Letting McDonald’s burn down in Minneapolis during the Floyd riots was very disrespectful to McDonald’s and the workers. It wasn’t just McDonald’s; it was an entire block and the police station.

Walz let Minneapolis burn. Walz’s wife opened the windows so she could smell the tires burning.

Walz made the following dumb comment in August, and it came true. What are the chances?

He also brazenly lied about his stance on guns. it’s well known that Kamala wants to an commonly owned, semi-automatic firearms.


