Schumer claims all Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan left

















Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer claimed in a clip now online that all Americans who wanted to get out of Afghanistan were evacuated.

He casually mentioned that there will be some “congressional oversight,” as a way to minimize what is going on.

“But at the moment, I’m still focused on trying to get some of those brave Afghans out,” he said. “The Americans, all of whom have wanted to come out have come out, praise God. But there are a lot of Afghans who risked their lives for our soldiers and others. Many got out, some didn’t.

The man is despicable.

And why is he referencing God? That’s new.

American heroes are in Afghanistan right now trying to rescue AMERICANS who want out. In a number of cases, Americans didn’t want to leave without their families so the US government is claiming they didn’t want to leave. Take the California woman in the clip below who married her longtime boyfriend in Afghanistan. She’s pregnant and they wouldn’t let her leave unless she left her husband behind. That’s ridiculous. As she said, her child needs a father.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are coming across our southern boundary unvetted.

Let’s also not forget the Americans sitting at Mazar-i-Sharif airport waiting for weak, weak Blinken to help.

Here is one American woman who the Biden admin left stranded behind enemy lines asking, “Am I going to end up dying here?” pic.twitter.com/JM24eLmYyt — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 7, 2021

Related















