National Guard Deployed to Teach, Drive School Buses, Work with the Elderly

The National Guard was called in on an emergency basis to teach school, drive school buses, work in nursing homes, thanks in large part to Joe Biden’s ridiculous and unnecessary COV mandates.

This is not what the Guard should be doing. Biden created an emergency. Every bad thing coming down on us is self-inflicted by our leadership, from the economy to staff shortages to a massive invasion and to foreign affairs disasters.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

In New Mexico, Guard members serve as substitute teachers. In New York, they helped care for elderly patients in nursing homes. In Massachusetts, they have driven school buses. Gov. Charlie Baker called them a godsend.

“In our history, there is no other time where we’ve served or been involved in this number of roles, support, and missions,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Matt Murphy, a spokesman for the National Guard.

The past nearly two years brought unique challenges, Maj. Murphy said. “A typical year might be filled with natural disaster response for hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires, but Covid and civil disturbance created other national needs,” he said…

…In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham launched an initiative in January encouraging National Guard members to volunteer to become licensed substitute pre-K-12 teachers or child-care workers.

When the call came, Spc. Hammond took on the mission.

The WSJ blames it on COV but Biden’s mandates and the firing of people had no small part in it.

