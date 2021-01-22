National Guardsman ‘incredibly betrayed,’ banished to parking garages

Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to vacate congressional grounds and are now taking their rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages. This was after two weeks of sleepless nights protecting the nation’s capital.

One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman.

The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said, Politico reported. And there’s no heat.

Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage … ~ one Guardsman said.

This is also after everyone was vetted out of fear they were Trump supporters.

It’s a big difference from the way they were treated under Donald J. Trump. They’re demoralized.

