Dem Rep wants Parler investigated to see if they’re tied to Russia!

Democratic New York Representative Carolyn Maloney wants the FBI to investigate Parler for any possible ties to Russia.

The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday asked the FBI to conduct a “robust examination” of the alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege of Parler.

Allegedly, there was a lot of chatter on Parler prior to the rally. Meanwhile, the January 6th riot was mostly planned on Facebook.

THIS IS WHAT SHE’S BASING IT ON

Maloney wrote in her letter: “The company was founded by John Matze shortly after he traveled in Russia with his wife, who is Russian and whose family reportedly has ties to the Russian government. Concerns about the company’s connections to Russia have grown since the company re-emerged on a Russian hosting service, DDoS-Guard,” the Washington Post reports.

Parler is probably doing that because they’ve been banned everywhere else. Sadly, Russia will allow more freedom of speech.

She wrote that the Russian company “has ties to the Russian government and hosts the websites of other far-right extremist groups, as well as the terrorist group Hamas.”

DDoS dropped Hamas.

LOOKING TO CENSOR

Maloney has no interest in investigating the communist-anarchist organizations Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

This is likely just more censorship of the Right. Reddit just shut down all the Donald Trump sites, including theDonald.win using the mob attack as an excuse. And RightSide Broadcasting has been suspended twice from Twitter without any reason given.

“I am going to get to the bottom of who owns and funds social media platforms like Parler that condone and create violence,” Maloney said in an interview with The Washington Post.

In response to Maloney’s letter, Parler Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Wernick said in a statement to The Post, “Like other social media platforms, we have been cooperating and will continue to cooperate with law-enforcement efforts to identify and prosecute those individuals responsible for organizing and carrying out the shameless January 6 attack on the Capitol. Parler welcomes Rep. Maloney’s call to have the Federal Bureau of Investigation conduct a robust examination of our policies and actions.”

Related