Nativist Racist Biden Implements Travel Restrictions on Africans

















The markets are jittery, countries are looking to shut down travel from South Africa. UK officials said travel restrictions were placed on South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), and Lesotho. The hysterical US administration will restrict travel from South Africa, and seven other African countries. This is all because of a new variant. It is too early to overreact since no one knows anything for certain.

That makes Joe a racist, nativist, white supremacist, and so on, using Joe Biden’s definition:

Trump further diminished the U.S. in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban. This new “African Ban,” is designed to make it harder for black and brown people to immigrate to the United States. It’s a disgrace, and we cannot let him succeed. https://t.co/oePD5eSAWY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2020

OMICRON IS HERE

The markets were down over 900 points yesterday and the Dow is down as much again today over fears of the new COV variant. It is spreading rapidly in South Africa from 300 cases a day to 2400 cases on Thursday.

While waiting in a rest stop in upstate New York, out of 116 people passing by, I counted 115 with masks on. Panic is back.

The head of the European Commission, announced on Friday the 27-nation European Union is also strongly considering travel restrictions.

Scientists and media are speculating that it is resistant to the vaccine. For what it’s worth, Dr. Fauci said we don’t know yet if it’s resistant to the vaccine.

It began with eleven cases reported worldwide. One was spotted in Botswana, there were another six cases in South Africa and two in Hong Kong involving a traveller returning from South Africa. The person who originally contracted it might have undiagnosed AIDS. It also has more changes to its spike protein than any other.

The B.1.1.529 variant is called Omicron, the 15th letter of the alphabet, and the 15th important variant.

NO ONE CAN POSSIBLY KNOW ANYTHING MUCH YET. However, it includes around 50 mutations, including more than 30 in the spike protein, through which the virus attaches to human cells. Some of the mutations enable it to spread faster, although that doesn’t mean it will. We don’t know yet. The WHO called it a variant of concern.

BIDEN’S KILLING PEOPLE

Still, no one is blaming the CCP who let infected people travel the world while not letting them travel within their country. It probably came from their lab. When fewer people died last year, Joe Biden said Donald Trump killed all those people. Meanwhile, with the help of a vaccine, and by Joe’s standards, he killed, murdered, slaughtered more than double the number of people Donald Trump killed [from a virus no one can control].

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.” pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

Related















