4 Children of a Single Mother at Waukesha Parade Are Seriously Injured

My name is Alicia Masino. My close friend of over 30 years, Kathy Y’s, four children, ages ranging 7-14 years, were unfortunately seriously injured during the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Kathy’s children have participated in the Waukesha parade the last few years as part of the Waukesha Xtreme dance team. Two of her daughters were performing while her oldest daughter and son were passing out candy when an SUV drove through the parade striking over 50 people leaving many injured including all four of her children. All four children were rushed to Children’s Hospital to receive the following treatments:

-Fractured Tailbone/Bruised Lungs/Concussion (7 year old)

-Surgery for severe femur injury (plate and pins inserted), broken legs & arm, wheelchair confined for the next several months. (8 year old)

-Multiple Bone & Knee Injuries/Concussion (10 year Old)

-Sprained Knee/Emotional Trauma (searching for her younger siblings after the hit) (14 year Old)

Kathy Y. would like to keep the identities of her children private as they are emotionally and physically traumatized. She was reluctant to ask for help, however, as she prepares to leave Children’s Hospital it has become evident that the mounting hospital bills and ongoing therapies for four children will be significant. Kathy is newly divorced and is planning on taking a temporary leave of absence from her job to care for her most injured child as his recovery is long term. She will be the primary caretaker for her son during his recovery.

Her family and close friends thank you in advance for any contribution. All funds will be used for medical bills, therapies and potential impact to Kathy’s income. This family has been through so much the last few months. These children have recently lost their only uncle and now have to endure the emotional and physical aftermath of this tragedy. Again, thank you for any contributions. Please feel free to share with anyone who can help. The GOFUNDME PAGE.