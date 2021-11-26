WaPo Reports an SUV Caused Waukesha Massacre

















The Washington Post on Thursday deleted a tweet that said the Waukesha tragedy was “caused by a SUV.”

“We’ve deleted a previous tweet for this story that included language that was changed after publish.,” read a tweet to the newspaper’s 18.4 million followers.

They need to delete that one too for bad grammar.

The original tweet read, “Here’s what we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy caused by a SUV.” It was replaced by one that read, “What we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy.”

There was a great deal of mockery and general backlash over it.

Yahoo News in describing the terror attack by a black radical man against whites in a conservative city didn’t do much better in their reporting.

YAHOO REPORTS IT WITH MORE ABSURD DISHONESTY

They wrote: Six people died after a man allegedly ran his SUV through a Christmas parade in the Wisconsin town on Sunday. Brooks was identified as a suspect and arrested. He is being held on a $5 million bond. The Washington Post article linked in the tweets does identify Brooks.”

Brooks, a black man, was a violent criminal for three decades, held very radical views, and might have committed a hate crime. They leave out the fact that 62 were injured, many seriously, many children, and among the dead are dancing grannies and an 8-year old child. There was nothing “allegedly” about it either. He didn’t run his SUV through a parade. He INTENTIONALLY murdered and injured as many innocent people as he could.

As for CBS, ABC, NBC, the AP, they’ve called it a “parade crash” and MSNBC called it an “accident.”

The media is a disgrace.

