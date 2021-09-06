NATO allies believe US put them at risk

















European allies are concerned about the reverse engineering of military equipment left behind. They have our secrets. Allies see the US as putting them at risk.

Biden has done more to damage NATO than any US president. All DJT wanted was for them to pay their fair share.

Rep. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who met with officials from European countries during a brief trip to the U.K., said in an interview Sunday that U.S. allies have expressed dismay over the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He told Bloomberg that the general feeling among officials that he chatted with was a sense that the U.S. put allies at risk.

“Their frustration on that end was palpable,” he said. “And the way we withdrew, we left them in a position where they could not fulfill their promises.”

He told the outlet that there is worry among allies that the country—now under complete Taliban rule—“becomes the world’s greatest arms bazaar where our adversaries from around the globe will be able to go in to secure American military equipment that they can reverse engineer, that they can use, that they can modify.”

Of course, they can. If they can’t, the Chinese Communists can and they are on the ground. There are reports that the CCP has been training the Taliban for the past year.

Biden defended the withdrawal as the last U.S. forces left on Tuesday, saying the choice was “between leaving or escalating” and he wasn’t “going to extend this forever war.” The administration says it can counter terror risks from remote bases in the region and is committed to evacuating all U.S. citizens who want to leave Afghanistan.

According to numerous reports, the US State Department and the US military only block rescue planes while sending none of their own.

In Brussels, he met with German, Italian, Turkish, and U.K. envoys to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. All of them told him that they want to see more consultation in the future, Hagerty said.

“They were refreshingly blunt with me,” he said. “They were very clear that the situation has handed a massive propaganda victory to our adversaries.”

