WH chief of staff will let Qatar save Americans in Afghanistan

By
M. Dowling
-
1

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain revealed Sunday that the Biden administration has no plans to rescue abandoned Americans in Afghanistan.

Instead, the U.S. will rely on Qatar to try to get approximately 100 Americans out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“We believe it’s around 100. We’re in touch with all of them who we have identified on a regular basis,” Klain said of the stranded Americans.

Reports say it’s hundreds, perhaps even thousands.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply