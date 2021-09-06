College football fans are back and they don’t like Joe

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Despite the partisan CDC and ‘hysterical health experts’ warning against the surging new variants of coronavirus, college football fans across the country packed stadiums.

The fans are free!

Youth were always at low risk from COV.

Last year, attendance was limited at college football games, but this year, the restrictions have been lifted and fans are packing the stadiums.

This comes as the CDC is demanding children wear ‘snuggly fitting‘ masks in K-12, vaccinated or not.

Videos have been posted on social media showing packed college football stadiums across the country. It’s great to see maskless fans singing, jumping, cheering, and enjoying regular life once again. Democrats said we couldn’t return to normal and there would be a new normal.

The fans are also cursing out Joe Biden.

“Old Row Sports” Twitter account posted videos from four separate games where an ‘F Biden’ chant rang out from fans.

GOD BLESS COLLEGE FOOTBALL


