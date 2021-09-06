College football fans are back and they don’t like Joe

















Despite the partisan CDC and ‘hysterical health experts’ warning against the surging new variants of coronavirus, college football fans across the country packed stadiums.

The fans are free!

Youth were always at low risk from COV.

Last year, attendance was limited at college football games, but this year, the restrictions have been lifted and fans are packing the stadiums.

This comes as the CDC is demanding children wear ‘snuggly fitting‘ masks in K-12, vaccinated or not.

Videos have been posted on social media showing packed college football stadiums across the country. It’s great to see maskless fans singing, jumping, cheering, and enjoying regular life once again. Democrats said we couldn’t return to normal and there would be a new normal.

The fans are also cursing out Joe Biden.

“Old Row Sports” Twitter account posted videos from four separate games where an ‘F Biden’ chant rang out from fans.

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

GOD BLESS COLLEGE FOOTBALL

So. Great. God bless college football. pic.twitter.com/PzhyX0zLdo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2021

Singing Mr. Brightside with 110,000 of my closest friends: pic.twitter.com/fhiEG0kn0e — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) September 4, 2021

Last night was amazing 👍 Couldn’t do it without you #12thMan. pic.twitter.com/YjvcUIwCCF — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 5, 2021

