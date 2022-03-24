NATO Meeting Flops

Our NATO allies will be deeply disappointed with Biden’s presser just now in Brussels. This should have been a moment to rally the NATO alliance and free world in face of the Russian threat. A lost opportunity, mired in incoherence, with a complete lack of strategic vision. ~ Nile Gardiner, former aide to Margaret Thatcher

Joe Biden spoke after his meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels today. He once again humiliated the United States. Biden whipped out notes, spoke lethargically, and blundered along. Even the threat of chemical weapons couldn’t get much of a rise out of him.

He’s merely a reader, not in charge of anything in the end.

President Biden once again made it clear that he is not the one calling the shots in his own administration. While he dodged questions upon entering, while other world leaders did not, he finally took questions after the meeting. It was all carefully choreographed.

Nothing will come out of the meeting. Biden isn’t a big supporter of NATO security, won’t take risks, and won’t deter Vladimir Putin.

The EU members wanted Biden’s ideology, not Trump’s and it will cost them. While they want Putin out of Ukraine to thwart Putin’s expansionist goals, They also want a do-nothing like Biden running the US. they got what they and allegedly 81 million Americans want.

Biden was asked if NATO would militarily respond to a chemical attack by Russia, he responded, “It would trigger a response in kind”. There is no strength or leadership coming from this man. We won’t hear what his redlines are if he has any.

Why isn’t he railing against the use of chemical weapons? They are WMDs!

ABC’s @CeciliaVega: “[T]o clarify on chemical weapons, if [they] were used in Ukraine would that trigger a military response from NATO?” Biden: “It would trigger a response in kin…[W]e’d make that decision at the time.” pic.twitter.com/bSRElSrBiQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2022

AP’s @ChrisMegerian: “You’ve warned about…chemical weapons being used. Have you gathered specific intelligence…and would the U.S. or NATO respond w/military action if he did use” them? Biden says he can’t answer the first part and it depends on how bad for the second part. pic.twitter.com/2JOshe6w2a — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2022

He can’t really speak.

Biden: “We both talked about how we can increase and disseminate more rapidly food shortages” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B98a148f7I — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2022

Biden gave US intel to China who gave it to Russia. This administration lives in some kind of fantasy world where China might come over to our side.

Biden says he “expected” China to help Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Before the invasion, Biden officials gave China U.S. intelligence that China then gave to Russia. pic.twitter.com/LgI3KuSpg7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2022

He has to call on pre-approved reporters and he has to do it in order.

BIDEN: “I’ll be now happy to take your questions…I’ve been given a list.” pic.twitter.com/TJvuzlMmU7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2022

