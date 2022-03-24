NATO Meeting Flops

By
M Dowling
-
4
91

Our NATO allies will be deeply disappointed with Biden’s presser just now in Brussels. This should have been a moment to rally the NATO alliance and free world in face of the Russian threat. A lost opportunity, mired in incoherence, with a complete lack of strategic vision.

 

~ Nile Gardiner, former aide to Margaret Thatcher

Joe Biden spoke after his meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels today. He once again humiliated the United States. Biden whipped out notes, spoke lethargically, and blundered along. Even the threat of chemical weapons couldn’t get much of a rise out of him.

He’s merely a reader, not in charge of anything in the end.

President Biden once again made it clear that he is not the one calling the shots in his own administration. While he dodged questions upon entering, while other world leaders did not, he finally took questions after the meeting. It was all carefully choreographed.

Nothing will come out of the meeting. Biden isn’t a big supporter of NATO security, won’t take risks, and won’t deter Vladimir Putin.

The EU members wanted Biden’s ideology, not Trump’s and it will cost them. While they want Putin out of Ukraine to thwart Putin’s expansionist goals, They also want a do-nothing like Biden running the US. they got what they and allegedly 81 million Americans want.

Biden was asked if NATO would militarily respond to a chemical attack by Russia, he responded, “It would trigger a response in kind”. There is no strength or leadership coming from this man. We won’t hear what his redlines are if he has any.

Why isn’t he railing against the use of chemical weapons? They are WMDs!

He can’t really speak.

Biden gave US intel to China who gave it to Russia. This administration lives in some kind of fantasy world where China might come over to our side.

He has to call on pre-approved reporters and he has to do it in order.


4 COMMENTS

