Washington Post Confirms Cruz Was Right- CRT at Jackson’s School

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sits on the board of a progressive private school in DC – Georgetown Day School. Senator Cruz questioned her about Critical Race Theory (CRT) taught in schools to children as young as kindergarten. He addressed some of the extremist books that teach children they are basically born racist.

CRT is an anti-American, racist ideology promoted by Ibram X. Kendi. Parents pay $40,000 a year for this indoctrination into progressive values.

According to The Washington Post (WaPo), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) complained that the school tells children they “can choose their own gender and teaches them about so-called White privilege.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said the school, which also educates Jackson’s daughter and is known for its focus on social justice and diversity, “is filled and overflowing with critical race theory.”

WAPO ADMITS THEY TEACH CRT

Even the Post admits they do teach it and if Jackson’s own child goes to the school, and she sits on the board. Is it even possible that she doesn’t know if CRT is taught, as she told Sen. Cruz?

The school, which educates more than 1,000 students, publishes a detailed “anti-racism action plan” online and, according to an article in the student newspaper, requires parents to sign an enrollment contract saying they are committed to the school’s anti-racism efforts. The school hosted a “Transgender Day of Visibility” last year. And some parents belong to a White anti-racist group “that empowers White allies to show up effectively, reliably, and meaningfully for racial justice.”

During the confirmation hearing Tuesday, Cruz revealed a stack of controversial books that he said are taught or are available at Georgetown Day and questioned Jackson about the book “AntiRacist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi, according to the Pose.

“This is a book that is taught at Georgetown Day School to students in pre-K through second grade,” he said, as he displayed blown up pictures from the book. “Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids, that babies are racist?” he asked.

Jackson answered: “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or though they are not valued, or though they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors. I do not believe in any of that.”

Jackson told Sen. Cruz that she doesn’t know if CRT is taught at her child’s school.

According to the student newspaper, the Augur Bit, Jackson works on the “Facilities Master Planning Committee.” And that she has brought a “special eye for nuance and complex legal issues.”

It would seem that CRT would come up in that venue. Also, does she strike you as the type to not know what her child is learning in school?

“Do you agree… that babies are racist?” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson whether she agrees with the book, “Antiracist Baby” by Dr. Ibrim X. Kendi, which is in the library at a school on whose board she sits. pic.twitter.com/rXynOyK0yN — Forbes (@Forbes) March 22, 2022

