Democrats Propose to Ease Gas Inflation with More Inflation

Democrats recently shared some of their latest ideas for socialist wealth redistribution, using the gas crisis as an excuse. They will pay Americans monthly “energy rebates” to offset the high energy prices they’ve caused. Not only does this not address the core problems, it also brings in more socialism.

Nationwide, Democrat Reps. Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 late last week.

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” said Thompson.

They even lied and blamed Putin for what they have done. Every chance he gets, Biden attacks the fossil fuel industry. He now has the SEC attacking them. Putin didn’t invade Ukraine until Feb. 24th and inflation was already a disaster in the US.

“The Putin Price Hike is putting strain on our economy, and I am proud to be working with Reps. Larson and Underwood to introduce this legislation to provide middle-class Americans with monthly payments to ease the financial burden of this global crisis,” he added.

The plan is to give Americans $100 monthly of someone else’s money or printed money which is what is CAUSING the inflation in the first place.

For most people $100 won’t go very far.

They are thinking of helping to ease the pain of inflation by generating more inflation.

In addition to another stimulus bill designed to provide all Americans with $100 a month for gas, for each dependent, they want to tax profits.

They are considering an oil tax on excess profits to be returned to Americans. What is considered “excess” is unclear. This is a communist price contol.

All of their terrible ideas have been tried before and failed.

