NATO Membership Is Now Under Senate Control

Ours may become the first civilization destroyed, not by the power of our enemies, but by the ignorance of our teachers and the dangerous nonsense, they are teaching our children. In an age of artificial intelligence, the air creating artificial stupidity. ~ Thomas Sowell

US membership in NATO is now under Senate control, and the Senate is primarily war-oriented. The parties are united on continuing or engaging in new wars without negotiation.

GOOD AND BAD NEWS

The Conservative Treehouse (Sundance) says the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) allows the deep state (government bureaucrats in our overly large government) to surveil and control us. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee helps enrich its members. Sundance says we need to understand that.

But the other message from Sundance is it won’t be for long – ignore it, go around it, live your best life, and show people the importance of freedom. Trust in God. The people don’t want what they are selling.

Sundance believes the government is so compartmentalized they can’t see the bigger picture and don’t even know they are in charge. We, the people, huge absorbers of information, know more than they do.

It will implode.

The very good news for Republicans is that they – the Pentagon, CIA, NSA, FBI, DNI – believe that Donald Trump will win.

My late friend Denise, a black woman who lived in Bed Sty, worked on Ivana’s divorce from Donald Trump. She said she had never seen anyone as tough as him but fair. She would only vote for him in these times. Denise believed he is the only one tough enough to break through the monstrosity we’d built.

We all remember Donald Trump forced our allies to pay their fair share, kicking and screaming the whole time. He is a threat to them, and Congress is setting up the means to control him if he wins the presidency.

In 2017, the U.S. contributed more funds to NATO than Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, & Canada combined, until Trump told them at the G7 to pay up or “I won’t protect you!” $480 Billion came in quick! THAT’s how it’s done! pic.twitter.com/NDuLOh4EN7 — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 8, 2023

IT’S FOR SECURITY

Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Marco Rubio spearheaded the measure.

“NATO has held strong in response to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war in Ukraine and rising challenges around the world,” Kaine said in a statement. He added the legislation “reaffirms U.S. support for this crucial alliance that is foundational for our national security. It also sends a strong message to authoritarians around the world that the free world remains united.”

Rubio said the measure served as a critical tool for congressional oversight.

“We must ensure we are protecting our national interests and protecting the security of our democratic allies,” he said in a statement.

THEY CAN GET THINGS DONE AFTER ALL

We never saw a bill like this before. Nothing was suggested as Joe Biden accelerated the war machine.

It shows they can get things done when they want to. We must now realize that they don’t want to do many things the people would like done – such as closing the borders or fighting the onslaught of globalism, a neo-feudalistic technocracy without God in a lead role.

The Uniparty isn’t fighting totalitarianism as it approaches but will expel George Santos. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell never met such opposition.

They can get things done when they want to get them done.

Recently, Mitch McConnell admitted there isn’t much he disagrees with Chuch Schumer about. Coincidentally, they agree with their donors, not the people.

THE RIGHT-WING

Many on the right believe they’re setting us up for war with Russia. Hopefully, that is not the case. We can’t win that war because if we do win, Russia will use its nuclear weapons. Once that starts, it’s over, and no one emerges the victor.

Are Alex Jones and John Posobiec right? –

“If Trump had not been in office and Hillary was in office, we would have been in this position 6 years ago.”@JackPosobiec on the US neocons mobilizing NATO forces for a direct war with Russia. pic.twitter.com/u0Ganxgjla — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) December 14, 2023

