Sudden Cardiac Deaths Dramatically Trend Upward

If the bureaucratic health community truly cares about winning America’s trust back, they need to research sudden cardiac deaths and turbo cancer. Then, they need to report the results transparently. The CDC hasn’t updated the data with underlying causes since 2021. Something is causing sudden cardiac deaths and turbo cancer.

There are many vivid examples of sudden deaths. Take Pedro Henrique.

Barely 30 years old, Brazilian Gospel singer Pedro Henrique collapsed while singing on stage and died. He suffered a massive heart attack. He was vaccinated, as are 88% of Brazilians. The young man was dead on arrival at the hospital.

30-year-old singer Pedro Henrique just collapsed and died on stage. The new normal is not normal. pic.twitter.com/rvuCW2cpko — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 14, 2023

Hasan Bitmez, 51, a Turkish MP – who collapsed in Parliament as he was railing against Israel, saying Allah would seek revenge – died of a heart attack. He was vaccinated.

There are many stories like this online, and we know that there have been excess deaths in recent years.

Dr. Makis, an oncologist, claims the vaccine is a highly toxic cocktail of two nanoparticles.

He believes the vaccine can cause turbo cancer.

NEW ARTICLE: NURSES collapsing with Cardiac arrests, blood clots, aneurysms, dying in sleep, Turbo Cancers and Sudden Deaths – 100 Nurses Injured & dead (since May 2023) This is the Largest compilation of Nurses injured & killed by COVID-19 Vaccines ever published! 100 NURSES.… pic.twitter.com/6CJHCAeVoL — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) December 14, 2023

Ethcal Skeptic, who describes himself as a CEO and a systems science engineer who worked in Naval intelligence, does some heavy analysis on X. He reported an increase in sudden cardiac deaths in ages 0-54.

Sudden Cardiac Death – Ages 0-54 increases to 41.5% excess, Wk 48 2023 This is not abating folks. Part is concealed in the RXX ‘Abnormal or Unknown’ ICD groups Younger people are dying as if Covid-Delta was in full-blown pandemic of Aug 2021 !! pic.twitter.com/cOqG5lUYmO — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) December 14, 2023

