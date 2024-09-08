Naval Ravikant on the Marxist Religion: “It’s Monster Behavior”

Naval Ravikant is an American entrepreneur and investor. He is the co-founder, chairman, and former Chief executive officer (CEO) of AngelList.

He has invested in early-stage in over 200 companies, including Uber, FourSquare, Twitter, Wish.com, Poshmark, Postmates, Thumbtack, Notion, SnapLogic, Opendoor, Clubhouse, Stack Overflow, Bolt, OpenDNS, Yammer, Clearview AI, with over 70 total exits and more than 10 Unicorn companies.

Ravikant is a recipient of the Edmund Hillary Fellowship. As a podcaster, he shares advice on pursuing health, wealth, and happiness.

He describes Marxism as a religious movement. One worshipper said, “I will do anything for you and anything to you.” Ravikant’s answer to that is, “It’s monster behavior. The end justifies the means for these people.”

Ravikant says the Democrat Party’s lawfare against President Trump is “disgusting behavior” that could “end the Republic” and lead to a “one-party state better known as a dictatorship.”

@Naval Ravikant says the Democrat Party’s lawfare against President Trump is “disgusting behavior” that could “end the Republic” and lead to a “one-party state better known as a dictatorship.” A thread on corrupt politicianspic.twitter.com/tsylcZDm2P — Deep₿lueCrypto (@DeepBlueCrypto) September 7, 2024