Tulsi Gabbard on Cheney’s Lust for Nuclear War

The establishment cares about war because that’s where the money is. At least, that is what Tulsi and Tucker believe.

The Cheneys are now voting for Harris, a Marxist. Tucker said, What does Dick Cheney have in common with the Cheneys? Tucker answered the question: they’re both neo-cons. They get rich off war.

That is quite an indictment if true.

Tulsi said Dick Cheney made the choice this election very clear. Cheney is the architect of everything that went wrong in the Middle East for the past few decades.

She said the neocons, Democrat and Republican, are eager to push us into nuclear war. As Tulsi said, a nuclear war cannot be won.

Tulsi also discussed why she ended up on a terrorist watch list.

It’s an interesting interview and alarming if they are correct: