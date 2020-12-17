Navarro report: More than enough to overturn the election

Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro published a lengthy report Thursday. It puts all the evidence together of voting irregularities that are “more than sufficient” to swing the outcome of the presidential election.

🔴 LIVE: Dr. Peter Navarro Reports Comprehensive Findings on Election Integrity https://t.co/iLRagOitJB — NTD News (@news_ntd) December 17, 2020

The 36-page report “assesses the fairness and integrity of the 2020 Presidential Election by examining six dimensions of alleged election irregularities across six key battleground states” and concludes that “patterns of election irregularities … are so consistent across the six battleground states that they suggest a coordinated strategy to, if not steal the election, strategically game the election process in such a way as to … unfairly tilt the playing field in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket.”

The six dimensions of voting irregularities in the report include: outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, equal protection clause violations, voting machine irregularities, and significant statistical anomalies.

All six of those voting issues were present in at least two key states, according to the report, and a total of six battleground states experienced multiple examples of the other dimensions.

“Evidence used to conduct this assessment includes more than 50 lawsuits and judicial rulings, thousands of affidavits and declarations,1 testimony in a variety of state venues, published analyses by think tanks and legal centers, videos and photos, public comments, and extensive press coverage,” the report claims.

Additionally, the report cites affidavits alleging the exploitation of the elderly and the infirm by “effectively hijacking their identities and votes” and accuses Democrats of using the coronavirus pandemic to relax voter ID requirements to the point that ballot harvesting and fraud could slip by unnoticed.

It concludes by slamming the media for its dereliction of duty.

READ THE REPORT

The Immaculate Deception 12.15.20 1 on Scribd