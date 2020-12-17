Hackers got into critical infrastructure, nuclear weapons, but elections are secure?

A U.S. cybersecurity agency says the recently revealed hack of federal agencies poses a “grave risk” to all levels of government and the private sector.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that the hack of our federal agencies included “critical infrastructure.” It was a sophisticated attack that was hard to detect and will be difficult to undo.

It’s an ongoing threat.

Hackers accessed systems at the National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the U.S. NUCLEAR WEAPONS STOCKPILE.

We are told foreign actors cannot hack our election systems, but they can hack our government agencies, including the one that contains nuclear weapons secrets. Is that believable?

According to the media and other Democrats, we have the most secure voting system in the country. That’s good because nothing else is.

The hack was discovered only a few days ago. It involved SolarWinds software. The hack has been going on since about March and not one agency knew.

The Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration — which maintains the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile — have evidence that hackers accessed their networks as part of an extensive espionage operation. The operation has affected at least half a dozen federal agencies, officials directly familiar with the matter said, Politico reports.

They found suspicious activity in networks belonging to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This included Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories in New Mexico and Washington, the Office of Secure Transportation, and the Richland Field Office of the DOE.

MORE DAMAGE AT FERC THAN ANYWHERE ELSE

They reported that the hackers did more damage at FERC than the other agencies. But The FERC wouldn’t say what that damage was.

We keep hearing it’s the Russians, and it well may be. However, the Democrat allies — Iran and China — are also dangerous cyberhackers.

It was an ongoing breach, and they only found out about it a few days ago.

The attack on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission may have been an effort to disrupt the nation’s bulk electric grid.

The Federal Regulatory Agency stores sensitive data on the grid that could be used to identify the most disruptive locations for future attacks.