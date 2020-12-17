Kayleigh McEnany Slams Biden’s top aide for calling Republicans ‘f-kers’

As we reported earlier, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s soon-to-be deputy Chief of Staff, defended Joe Biden’s desire to unify the country. She told Glamour Magazine during an interview, however, that she did understand Republicans are all “f-kers.”

Lovely woman.

She used to be far-left Beto’s campaign manager and then went on to manage CCP Joe’s campaign.

Kayleigh McEnany responded to the witch. Dillon tried to walk it back by saying she could have used better language. There was no apology.

Kayleigh slammed her:

“She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for ‘unity’ while shouting that we are ‘assaulting democracy,’” McEnany tweeted from her personal account.

“They think we are deplorable, irredeemable ‘F***ers,’” she continued. “SICK.”

They called us every name under the sun since Obama and they were even nastier when the Republicans won in 2016.

None of this was ever about Trump. It was always about Democrats attaining power — all of the power.

