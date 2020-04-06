Navarro tries to get CNN host to see Hydroxychloroquine is a non-issue

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro appeared on CNN Monday morning to discuss Hydroxychloroquine. CNN host John Berman made it into a controversy, and Navarro went back at him. CNN just won’t move on from this non-issue.

The problem is that Dr. Fauci hasn’t rejected the use of the drug but if he doesn’t have double-blind studies with control groups, he won’t give it the scientific seal of approval.

There is no controversy here – it’s more semantics and technicalities. Dr. Fauci just comes at it from a different approach — purely scientific.

But in the field, doctors find it works well, mostly if used early on. It is an anti-viral and it is approved scientifically for Malaria and some auto-immune diseases. The FDA approved it with restrictions for this new virus.

There is no problem, but, because the president came up with the idea, the media will continue to hammer him and anyone who uses it. There are other reasons as well.

Navarro was battered a bit with unimportant concerns. CNN’s host focused on the idea of scientific proof. Who cares? We have nothing else and this drug is approved, shows positive results, and has few side effects and probably only for people with other medical issues.

THE DISPUTE IN FRONT OF THE MSM

When FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn discussed Hydroxychloroquine as a possible “game changer”– after the president mentioned it during two pressers — the MSM went off into their anti-Hydroxychloroquine mode.

Dr. Hahn was too hopeful about the drug in contrast with a more skeptical Dr. Fauci.

Mr. Navarro also had a bit of a dispute prior to this when Dr. Fauci somewhat objected to the drug.

Mr. Navarro said to Dr. Fauci, “You were the one who early on objected to the travel restrictions with China.”

“It was pretty clear that everyone was just trying to get Peter to sit down and stop being so confrontational,” a source told Axios on Sunday.

The president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was able to diffuse the situation, but it left the media who were present with a negative impression and some concerns.

“There has never been a confrontation in the task force meetings like the one yesterday,” a person familiar with the argument said. “People speak up and there’s robust debate, but there’s never been a confrontation. Yesterday was the first confrontation.”

Everyone is under a lot of stress.

That is what preceded this tense discussion: