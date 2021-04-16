Navy confirms the best UFO clip the “world has ever seen”









A Pentagon spokeswoman confirmed that images and videos showing unidentified flying objects following Navy warships in 2019 near the coast of California were definitely taken by members of the Navy.

“I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel,” Department of Defense spokesperson Susan Gough told Fox News. “The UAPTF [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations.”

The incidents Gough referred to occurred in July 2019 and reveal unidentified objects following four U.S. destroyers: the USS Kidd, the USS John Finn, the USS Russell, and the USS Rafael Peralta.

Night vision shows pyramid-shaped objects.

The video and images were leaked to filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who made the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers,” and KLAS TV’s chief investigative reporter George Knapp.

“This is explosive information,” Corbell told Fox News. “This is probably the best UFO military filmed footage certainly that I’ve ever seen, but I think also that the world has ever seen.”

The second clip is not from the Navy.

Related