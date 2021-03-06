NY Times article tries to make a Trump riot conspiracy out of nothingness









A typically ridiculous NY Times article titled, F.B.I. Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot, suggests a conspiracy to riot on January 6th by the Trump White House. No evidence is presented.

Allegedly, location, cellular and call record data revealed a call from someone that allegedly somehow ties a Proud Boys member to someone in the Trump White House, some official allegedly told the NY Times.

In other words, somebody who is a Proud Boy or is tied to a Proud Boy called someone in the White House about something.

OH, WAIT, ‘NO EVIDENCE’

The Times also writes, deeper into the article: The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day.

A PROUD BOY CALLED ROGER STONE

Also, “Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger J. Stone Jr., a close associate of former President Donald J. Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Mr. Stone on speakerphone to address the gathering.”

Mr. Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to The Times.

Okay then, who cares?

“Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Mr. Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials.”

The allegedly far-right extremists are not named so we can’t verify they are far-right. The NY Times thinks everyone to the right of Karl Marx is a far-right extremist.

The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesman declined to comment.

MORE NON-EVIDENCE

Ah, but then they did find some lower-level guy who allegedly behaved badly.

A midlevel member of the state department, with whom, DJT had no relationship, Federico G. Klein, a tech, was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield. He was a tech who worked for $15,000 a year on a Trump campaign somewhere and previously worked at the Family Research Center.

Then they found Oath Keepers and all are painted with the same brush.

Oath Keepers have allegedly worked as bodyguards for Republicans. [It’s important to note that Oath Keepers are all franchises and they are overwhelmingly not extreme and certainly not violent.]

The Democrat FBI is hoping to charge some rioters with seditious conspiracy. We can’t say if there were any seditious conspirators but so far it looks like a leaderless, wanton mob.

What is amazing is the truly seditious Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who openly state they are communists and anarchists hoping to overthrow our government, are never treated as such.

