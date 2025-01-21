1500 J6ers Pardoned, 6 Commuted, US Out of Paris Accords, & More

January 6 Prisoners

President Trump pardoned 1500 nonviolent January 6 defendants and will commute the sentences of six others. More than 1600 have been charged, and at least 1100 were adjudicated. More than 170 were accused of using deadly or dangerous weapons, such as a fire extinguisher or bear spray, against the police.

He hopes those incarcerated will be released this evening.

Another 300 prosecutions remain pending who have been charged.

My sources indicate J6ers are already being released and been notified release is imminent. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 20, 2025

Other Executive Orders

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Accord as one of four countries not in the Accord. They are simply another way to force the US to de-industrialize and give money to the overseers. Most countries are on the receiving end of the funds that the so-called rich nations donate.

President Trump sent a letter to the UN notifying them.

The Paris Accord seeks to electrify everything.

Trump Ordered a freeze of federal regulations. He ordered revoking 78 of Joe Biden’s presidential actions. Bureaucrats can’t issue anymore for now.

There will be a federal hiring freeze except for the military of a few other categories. Federal workers must return to full-time in-person work.

Every federal agency and department was issued a directive to address the cost of living crisis.

The federal government was directed to restore freedom of speech and prevented from censoring free speech.

Trump directed the federal government to end the weaponization of government against political adversaries.

Other News

He removed senior leadership of the Executive Office of Review., the Justice Department’s agency overseeing the nation’s immigration courts.

Marco Rubio was unanimously confirmed as Secretary of State.

Vivek Ramaswamy left DOGE. He plans to run for governor of Ohio.

The Senate passed the Laken Riley Act.

