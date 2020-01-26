NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant, 41, & his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash – updated

Update: This is terrible news. One of the five people killed with Kobe Bryant was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California at about 10 am this morning, Local 10 has confirmed.

Five people were on board when the helicopter went down. All are confirmed dead.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa was reportedly not on the helicopter, according to TMZ. He is also survived by his parents and his four little girls, one only 7 months old — Gianna, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri.

It’s not known who else was aboard the helicopter during the flight, or where it was headed.

Witnesses heard the helicopter sputter before it went down. A fire then broke out.

Bryant has dedicated himself to helping children since his retirement.

Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was drafted into the NBA straight out of high school at the age of 17.

He retired in 2016 a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the all-time leading scorer in Lakers franchise history.

Bryant was selected to an NBA record 18 consecutive NBA All-Star Games. He also won two gold medals while representing the USA in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

As the news broke, members of the NBA family began to show their shock and anguish.

LeBron James just passed Kobe’s all-time record.

Very sad. RIP.