Schiff wants a ‘fair’ trial with his witnesses — says GOP witnesses are ‘irrelevant’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the lead Democratic impeachment manager, has a new tactic to force the calling of witnesses. He claims that without witnesses, there is no exoneration.

With the Democrats, there won’t be an exoneration no matter what the Republicans do. They might as well end it.

Schiff also claims his witnesses are relevant, but the GOP list of witnesses is not.

DEPENDS ON THE MEANING OF “FAIR”

Adam Schiff, who deprived the President of due process throughout the House impeachment, now claims the trial can only be fair if witnesses are called. They refused to do it in House where it is supposed to be done.

“If they are successful in depriving the country of a fair trial, there is no exoneration,” Schiff said during an exclusive interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Americans will recognize that the country did not get what the founders intended,” the representative from California said.

In their article and in the interview, NBC News supported Schiff’s claim that the Republican senators are afraid to buck the President, which is not the case.

“It’s going to require moral courage to stand up to the president. And this is a wrathful and vindictive president, I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” said on “Meet the Press.”

“If we can’t even get the senators to call witnesses in a trial, it shows just how difficult that moral courage is.”

It has nothing to do with moral courage. Republicans will need moral courage to buck the Democrats and the pressure they and their media are putting on them.

GOP WITNESSES ARE IRRELEVANT

In addition to wanting his witnesses called, Schiff insists Republican witnesses are irrelevant and should not be called.

Watch:

On Meet the Press, Chairman Adam Schiff addressed why witnesses should be called, but only those that have testimony relevant to the charges against the defendant. It’s not part of a fair trial to use irrelevant witnesses to engage in smear campaigns.pic.twitter.com/Fv6FRKpX3C — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) January 26, 2020

THE GOP WITNESSES

Senator Hawley drafted a motion to subpoena Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, Joe, and Hunter Biden. He has good reasons. Schiff lied about the whistleblower, who started the Ukraine impeachment inquiry. In addition, the whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, is not a whistleblower — he is a leaker. Democrats themselves spent four days of the Senate trial making Joe and Hunter Biden part of their case. Of course, they should all be called if there are any witnesses.

NBC News presents the entire story from a one-sided left-wing point of view. The media is a disgrace.