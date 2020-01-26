Romney Set to Betray the Republicans, Side with Democrats

The senator from Utah, Mitt Romney is poised to betray his fellow Republicans, the Constitution, and the President.

The Hill reports he says “it is very likely” he will support the calling of witnesses.

He added that he will wait for the conclusion of the Republicans’ counter before he makes his final decision.

“I think it’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses, but I haven’t made a decision finally yet and I won’t until the testimony is completed,” the Utah Republican said Saturday after the first day of the Trump team’s opening arguments, CNN reported.

He won’t comment on how he thinks it is going so far, but, obviously, if he wants witnesses, that says a lot.

Romney wouldn’t even comment on whether he thought the Trump attorneys were effective.

He was one of the first to say he wanted to hear from disgruntled ex-employee John Bolton. The President won’t let Bolton testify. He will assert executive privilege. It will go to the courts and this will drag on, as the Democrats hope, until November.

GOP-RINO Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) have also both indicated an openness to hearing from further witnesses.

Romney must have missed yesterday’s testimony when the attorneys demolished the Democrat House Managers. The leftist press is fawning all over him today.

Name a more useless politician than Romney — can you?