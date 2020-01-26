Romney Set to Betray the Republicans, Side with Democrats

The senator from Utah, Mitt Romney is poised to betray his fellow Republicans, the Constitution, and the President.
The Hill reports he says “it is very likely” he will support the calling of witnesses.
He added that he will wait for the conclusion of the Republicans’ counter before he makes his final decision.
“I think it’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses, but I haven’t made a decision finally yet and I won’t until the testimony is completed,” the Utah Republican said Saturday after the first day of the Trump team’s opening arguments, CNN reported.
He won’t comment on how he thinks it is going so far, but, obviously, if he wants witnesses, that says a lot.
Romney wouldn’t even comment on whether he thought the Trump attorneys were effective.
He was one of the first to say he wanted to hear from disgruntled ex-employee John Bolton. The President won’t let Bolton testify. He will assert executive privilege. It will go to the courts and this will drag on, as the Democrats hope, until November.
GOP-RINO Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) have also both indicated an openness to hearing from further witnesses.
Romney must have missed yesterday’s testimony when the attorneys demolished the Democrat House Managers. The leftist press is fawning all over him today.
Name a more useless politician than Romney — can you?
what a worm He’s still smarting over Trump winning instead of him. but he has only himself to blame for the lack luster campaign he ran against obama. I hope the voters of Utah have realized their mistake and remove this sulking politician out of their senate we need more emotionally mature senators in congress not jealous whiners.
I’m pleased he did not win! It would have been DC Dictator business as usual if Rino Rom had won. The country would have continued on the path to Globalism and Agenda 21 as Clinton, Bush 1 & 2, the GOP, Dims and Obama supported. The last term of ObaNAZI helped many more patriots see the Dims and Repubs as to who they really were.
A worthless Republicans self absorbed and hates Trump, true Judas goat.
Well you do that and you will not be in Washington much longer…You know as well as I do Our President Is the best we ever had.
I CANNOT STAND LOSERS who won’t admit what LOSERS they ALWAYS HAVE BEEN!!!
Those of us who have participated in SPORTS, {and POLITICS is “THE BLOOD SPORT” of ALL sports)!!, KNOW what losing feels like, AND, we DO determine to WIN if possible, BUT we DON”T moan, grown, & try to cause (OTHERS, that ARE winners), to loose!!
That’s the attitude of a “SPOIL SPORT” or WORSE!!!
Romney the “RUMMY” hasn’t quit TRYING to be the “KING of the HILL” since his 1st loss!!! NOW! Here he is TRYING to undermine a man who has WON more times, (&, in harder spheres of competition), than “RUMMY” ever will! BUT!
SADLY, CICERO was 110% CORRECT about the “enemy spy” within the gate!
HE is FAR MORE DANGEROUS than the enemies without the gate!! AND! Such a devious SPY, ALSO bears a CONCEALED KNIFE!! BE AWARE! BEWARE! PREpare, & TAKE CARE!!
This everybody gets a trophy mentality is dangerous. Rino ROM is proof!
NOPE! Can’t really name a WORSE excuse of a LOSER!!
BUT I don’t think the “DEMwitz” consider him useless…THEY KNOW what he’s ALL ABOUT!!! AND! It’s NOT for “We the People’s” GOOD!!!……………..BE AWARE!! BE VERY AWARE!
Calm down. This is great. REPs get all their witnesses including the B’s and DEMs get all theirs. The Senate will be tied to their desks until November or longer. Nothing will get done, the primaries and election will take place without them and we will see who blinks first. Bring it on!!