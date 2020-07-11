NBC aired their major virus commentator from his hospital bed, then we find out he didn’t have the virus

Dr. Joseph Fair appeared on NBC and the Today Show nearly a dozen times in May during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. NBC followed him and his alleged case of coronavirus, televising him suffering in the hospital.

He was billed as an NBC News contributor. Dr. Fair and Dr. Fauci are held up as NBC News’ most important commentators on the virus.

Fair told Chuck Todd he didn’t have underlying conditions and “it’s the worst he ever felt.”

TODAY on #MTP: NBC News Science contributor and virologist, Joseph Fair says his experience with COVID-19 was the “worst I’ve ever felt.” @Curefinder: “I was shocked at how severe my illness got without having those underlying conditions.” pic.twitter.com/WSs21LX2UF — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 15, 2020

15 days ago, NBC’s medical contributor Dr. Joseph Fair told the Today show he would “keep us posted” on the results of his COVID-19 antibody test that he was about to get.@CureFinder has been appearing on NBC this week, but no word on whether he really had coronavirus… https://t.co/QNdxaBxRLN — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 3, 2020

However, he tested negative for the virus four times:

“He received four tests for COVID-19, all of which were negative, but doctors told him that they had no doubt that’s what he had.” NBC’s Dr. Joseph Fair hospitalized with coronavirus: ‘Not out of the woods yet’ https://t.co/ojyvdD3XQn via @TODAYshow — TerryHasAnOpinon (@Terrysagirl) May 13, 2020

“Symptomatically, yes, I thought I had COVID,” Fair told TODAY. “When I got the antibody results, I was even more confused. What would have caused almost identical symptoms and outcomes during the same time as a pandemic causing those things? I don’t know.”

“I had myriad COVID symptoms, was hospitalized in a COVID ward & treated for COVID-related co-morbidities, despite testing negative by nasal swab,” he wrote on Twitter.

The answer is he didn’t have it. It’s not a mystery.

“There were a lot of coronavirus-positive people in there,” he said. “What is really shocking to me is that I didn’t get the virus in there. As a virologist, that part blows my mind.”

Some commentator. Maybe he’s a liar or just not that good at diagnosing.