New York State wants to take over the NYPD, that’s not an improvement

New York Attorney General Leticia James wants to put the community in control of the New York City police. Between the mayor and the governor, one of the finest police departments in the nation is being destroyed.

James wants to strip the authority over the NYPD from the mayor and appoint an independent community panel to oversee the police and hire the commissioner. The panel would be under the control of the state. That’s probably not an improvement.

She blames the NYPD for the misbehavior of the ‘protesters,’ falsely claiming they were abusing the [violent] protesters. One comment shoved a female protester and that appears to be the impetus.

The new rules, no matter who implements them, will put social workers on the front lines for some calls. It’s an insane idea.

According to a Marist poll, 55% of New Yorkers want to defund the police. If true, the New York community is sicker than even thought.

The Mayor is about to pass police reforms that include defunding the police by $1 billion. The reforms will make it very hard for officers to arrest anyone.

New rules would require police officers to carry their own liability insurance. They want to make policing so unattractive that no one will want the job. Then they can fill the positions with their left-wing social workers who are loyal to the hard left.

Retirements are understandably up 411% at the New York Police Department so the department placed limits on retirement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

A broad daylight assassination that claimed the life of a man and left a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. This is the 2nd disturbing broad daylight shooting we’ve seen this summer. Shootings were up 142% last week and are up 44% on the year. https://t.co/HDDtAzVamL — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 4, 2020

There is hope. This group of Brooklyn residents marched in support of the police:

Leading the charge at today’s march in Dyker Heights #Brooklyn in support of the #NYPD and the USA🇺🇸 Massive crowd! Thanks to all the New Yorkers who came out for law and order & public safety! pic.twitter.com/mRd7JDDH20 — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) July 11, 2020

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis addresses the crowd at an NYPD rally supporting the men and women in blue. Video by me. pic.twitter.com/5KCUZFhZ8t — Arthur De Gaeta (@gatorbites2002) July 11, 2020